Warriors blank Dragons in MEC opener

KANSAS CITY — The Cameron High School Dragon Football Team were on the wrong end of a blowout for the second consecutive week, falling to the St. Pius X Warriors 48-0 last Friday.

The shutout was the Dragons’ first since 2019, but under similar circumstances with Cameron missing starting quarterback Alec Leazenby due to a shoulder injury and instead running much of their offense from the QB-free wildcat formation.

“We held him out tonight. He has a little bit of a shoulder (injury). We didn’t want to take a chance on him getting hurt again … He’ll be ready to go next week against Chillicothe,” Cameron coach Jeff Wallace said. “We didn’t have anybody ready to go that was quite ready yet. I’m not going to put somebody out there that is not ready yet. We wildcat-ed [sic.] it a little bit. We were able to do some double passes or whatever, but that was a pretty darn good defense.”

