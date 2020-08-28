Training in the era of COVID-19

Friday night’s kickoff may represent more than the beginning of the high school football season – a season many thought would never take place.

As many states consider whether to have a football season, with Kansas recently announcing the cancellation of fall sports, officials with the Cameron R-1 School District went the extra mile to ensure the safety of its athletes this season by implementing numerous changings preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“I was worried we weren’t going to have a season. The fact they’re letting it happen is tremendous and it’s awesome people are taking steps to keep us safe,” said Kacy Kellerstrass, senior safety. “The masks may suck, but they’re keeping our season going. If you’re the person in a drill, then you have to have your mouthpiece in and nothing on. If we’re conditioning and we’re running you don’t have to have it on. As soon as you walk or you’re in line for a drill you have to have it on. It’s going to take some getting used to.”

