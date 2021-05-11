Home / Sports / Stice one stroke shy of making state

Stice one stroke shy of making state

Tue, 05/11/2021 - 12:45pm admin

ST. JOSEPH - Cameron High School freshman golfer Brady Stice finished just one shot shy of making the 2021 state tournament while competing at the Class 3 District 4 Golf Tournament at the Fairview Golf Course in St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon.

Stice finished 19th after shooting an 89 on the day, which was one stroke from securing the coveted 18th-place spot to qualify for the state tournament.

"It started out shaky. My nerves got to me a bit, but I finished pretty strong. I'll play some junior tournaments this summer and keep working on the game. Hopefully, I'll come back next year, make it to state and give it a good run," Stice said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media