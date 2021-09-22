Soccer Dragons becoming more competitive despite mounting losses

The Cameron High School Soccer Team continues developing into a competitor after taking Excelsior Springs to the final whistle last Thursday.

Although taking a 6-0 shutout in their return to Dave Goodwin Memorial Field, the Dragons continue showing progress week after week as they near their goal to pick up their first win since the program relaunched in 2019.

“I’m super excited. We’re taking one step at a time - baby steps. We’re trying to get these kids to understand positioning as well as communication,” Cameron coach Jason Welch said. “You saw today, they’re breaking down the angles of passing, intercepting balls and (anticipating) the angles of passing. That’s something that wins games. Working on our touches and getting passing down will come.”