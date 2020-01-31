Snapped: Dragons end two-year MEC drought
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 4:47pm admin1
Although admittedly in a rebuilding year, the Cameron Dragons showed progress as a program after earning their first Midland Empire Conference victory since 2018.
The Dragons edged Bishop LeBlond 52-49 in an across the board effort, which has Coach Cole Doherty excited to return to MEC play following the Cameron High School Basketball Tournament.
“It was a great team win. The guys played well together and we were pretty balanced in our scoring,” Doherty said.
READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES NOW.