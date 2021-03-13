Smith, Husch take silver, Dragons take fifth at state

INDEPENDENCE — The Cameron High School Dragon Wrestling Team put five of their seven competitors on the state tournament podium following a strong performance last Thursday.

Sophomore 113-pounder Caleb Husch and junior 120 Ryker Smith came away with silver medals while junior 138 Brecken Gates, senior 195 Keegen Reynolds, which notched the Dragons in fifth place as a team.

“It was a great day. We came ready to wrestle. I’m very pleased,” Cameron coach Phil Limb said. “I know the kids that didn’t place were likely to get medals and had good, fighting chances, but overall, you can’t complain about what we got. Three in the finals ties a school record.”

Click the links below for interviews from all Cameron state placers

Caleb Husch

https://youtu.be/PEYt4JSp7xw

Ryker Smith

https://youtu.be/4v9UYii_8Gs

Brecken Gates

https://youtu.be/yaWWJytbn_I

Keegen Reynolds

https://youtu.be/FOyeZ09NBnY