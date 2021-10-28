Home / Home
Cameron sophomore Bailey Robinson outruns an opponent during the Rim Rock meet earlier this season. Robinson recently took second at last week’s MEC meet.

Robinson takes second at Midland Empire meet

Thu, 10/28/2021 - 2:33pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Cameron High School junior cross country runner Bailey Robinson hopes for a repeat performance at Missouri Western State University this Saturday for districts after taking second on the same course at the Midland Empire Conference Meet.

With senior Ashley Yamat forced to bow out due to allergies, Robinson finished first among Cameron competitors with a time of 23:20.

“It was awesome to finish second at conference it gives me high hopes for districts,” Robinson said. “... I know I can be up in the top three for districts. I’ve been trying to preserve myself for the past three weeks. I’ve been in and out with my hip, but I think I’m ready.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media