McVicker named best all-around, Lady Dragons take third at Invite

Hot off being named to the all-state volleyball team, junior Avery McVicker earned another honor after taking the inaugural Daryl Hane Golden Spikes Award for top scoring female.

McVicker took gold in the 200-meter run, the long jump and triple jump while the Cameron High School Lady Dragon Track and Field Team took third overall at the Cameron Invite - their final 2021 meet at Dave Goodwin Memorial Field.

“Normally, we don’t do that but we started the high point individual award this year for guys and girls for Daryl Hane. He not only helped out with the track meets, he was a long-time contributor to the school district and the community at large. We decided to give her a shot at that and she did well - three firsts and a second,” Dickkut said.

