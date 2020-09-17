McVicker hits milestone, Cameron picks up wins

The Cameron Lady Dragons rebounded from falling last in Thursday’s five-set thriller to Benton with a pair of non-conference victories over Higginsville and Penney.

With five Penney starters out due to COVID-19, the Lady Dragons made quick work of the Lady Hornets in straight sets 25-9, 25-3 and 25-5.

“Hamilton did not have five of their starters because they were in quarantine so this was a downsized team,” Cameron coach Addie Floyd said. “We were just thrown into the situation. Everyone was masked up during the game, doing Germ-X like crazy and washing the ball between every time out.”

