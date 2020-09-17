Home / Home
Cameron junior outside hitter Avery McVicker goes up for a spike.

McVicker hits milestone, Cameron picks up wins

Thu, 09/17/2020 - 4:20pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron Lady Dragons rebounded from falling last in Thursday’s five-set thriller to Benton with a pair of non-conference victories over Higginsville and Penney.

With five Penney starters out due to COVID-19, the Lady Dragons made quick work of the Lady Hornets in straight sets 25-9, 25-3 and 25-5.

“Hamilton did not have five of their starters because they were in quarantine so this was a downsized team,” Cameron coach Addie Floyd said. “We were just thrown into the situation. Everyone was masked up during the game, doing Germ-X like crazy and washing the ball between every time out.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES NOW.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media