Claire Wenck leaps while doing the hurdles last Thursday in Odessa.

McVicker, Garr lift Lady Dragons to third at Odessa

Fri, 04/09/2021 - 3:12pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

ODESSA — Despite facing strong competition from larger schools, the Cameron High School Lady Dragon Track and Field Team took second at the Odessa Invite.

Following strong performances from juniors Avery McVicker and Natalie Garr, the Cameron Lady Dragons returned home with third place and did not shirk away from a stronger challenge than what they faced in the season opener at the Lathrop Invite.

“The girls took third as a team, but we were in shouting distance of them taking second,” Cameron coach Kurt Dickkut said. “Avery is having a great start to her season. She won the triple, won the 200 and she got second in the long jump.”

