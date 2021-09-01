Lady Dragons seek turnaround for MEC opener

After picking up their first victory in the home opener, the Cameron High School Lady Dragon Softball Team began a four-game slide they hope to end Wednesday when Higginsville comes to town.

Following their 7-1 victory over DeKalb County last Friday to begin pool play of their host tournament, the Lady Dragons fell to Maysville, St. Joseph Central, Richmond and Excelsior Springs but Cameron coach Kristy Stover attributed those shortfalls to experimenting with her lineup ahead of the Midland Empire Conference opener Thursday against Bishop LeBlond.

"You give everyone a chance to prove themselves on the field. We had a girl go down, who was one of our key players, and we had to figure out the position," Stover said. "It's one of those things where you're just feeling where you are at, seeing what the girls can do and putting the girls in game situation."

