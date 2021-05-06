Lady Dragons run it back

CHILLICOTHE — The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Track and Field Team repeated as Midland Empire Conference champion following a dominating performance Tuesday.

Although first-place performances by juniors Avery McVicker, Natalie Garr and Olivia Moore propelled the Lady Dragons Monday, Cameron coach Kurt Dickkut said sudden emergence of junior Athena Anderson embodies what has made CHS so successful this season.

“She had a really good day. We were hoping she would just place in the pole vault. She started out very late in the season and was a surprise second,” Dickkut said. “She got third in the triple, which was a bit higher than we were expecting. Then, she came through in the hurdles and got fifth. And she ran a relay. She’s a pretty good example of the girl’s team - willing to chip in when we need them.”