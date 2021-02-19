Lady Dragons rebound after loss

Shortly after taking their first loss of the season, the Cameron High School Lady Dragon Basketball Team rebounded with a 61-11 blowout victory over Lexington.

Following last Saturday’s 57-42 loss to Macon, rescheduled due to COVID-19 quarantines, the Lady Dragons did not let the sting of the loss linger for long as they opened up the Husker Classic Basketball Tournament with beatdown of Lexington and will face either Oak Grove or host team Higginsville Saturday.

“We played all 10 girls in the first quarter. Eight of our girls scored in the game,” Cameron coach Matt Wenck said. “Laine Joseph (senior forward) only played three quarters, but had 25 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals and five assists. She had a good night and Avery McVicker (junior forward) had 14 and knocked down a three for the first time in her career.”

The Lady Dragons put Lexington away early with Joseph scoring the bulk of her points in the first quarter, opening up McVicker as the defense shifted to stymie the Northwest Missouri State University signee. While McVicker and Joseph shined on offense, the defensive may have been the bigger story after holding Lexington scoreless through halftime.

“It was a good defensive effort. They didn’t score until 2 minutes to go in the third quarter. It was a good night,” Wenck said.

While facing stiff competition at the Husker Classic, Wenck said he plans to experiment a bit with his lineup. With reliable scorers in Joseph, McVicker and 6-foot junior center Olivia Moore, and strong play from junior Braxton Shanks, Wenck feels confident in his starters but seeks a fourth and fifth option to turn his offense from menacing to deadly.