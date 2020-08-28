Lady Dragons reacclimate while falling in splits sets to Savannah

Following a six-month hiatus due to COVID-19, Cameron High School sports fans got to see their first live action with the Lady Dragon Volleyball Team hosting Savannah Saturday morning.

Despite limited seating in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines recommended by the Clinton County Health Department, a ruckus crowd filled CHS gymnasium to watch the Lady Dragons fall in split sets 15-6, 15-9 Cameron and 10-5.

“We need to learn a few things we can’t from just scrimmaging ourselves,” Cameron senior outside hitter Karlie Fletcher. “I think I did OK serving, but I need to work on my passing. We just need to show some teamwork and make everyone feel like family.”

