Home / Home
Coach Phil Limnb and wrestlers Ashley Yamat and Christina Herring check out the district competition.

Lady Dragons prepare for district tournament

Wed, 02/03/2021 - 6:44am admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

After taking fourth place at the 2020 state tournament with only four competitors, the Cameron High School Lady Dragon Wrestling Team has much high aspirations in 2021.

Cameron coach Phil Limb said he spent the last two weeks locking down the right girls for the right weight classes and feels confident in his team ahead of Saturday’s district tournament at Mid-Buchanan High School.

“There are a couple of girls still deciding on a weight. There have been some injuries and we’re trying to see what the best weight for them is. They key is getting out of district and on into sectionals,” Limb said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media