Lady Dragons pick up first win, late rally comes upshort

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Softball Team picked up their first win after edging Excelsior Springs 4-3.

A sixth-inning single by Caitlin Mick made the difference Monday afternoon as the Lady Dragons knocked off the Lady Tigers, evening their record at 1-1 after their 8-run rally in the seventh inning fell short during their season opener against Midland Empire Conference foe Lafayette last Friday.

“It felt pretty good. We corrected a few things from the Friday before,” Cameron Coach Kristy Stover said. “… When you see improvement from the day before, it’s a huge accomplishment. Excelsior Springs is a pretty good team. They are going to be at the top of their conference probably and a district opponent. We’re looking forward to the rest of the season."

