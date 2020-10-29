Lady Dragons knockoff arch-rival Chilicothe, end season with loss

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Volleyball Team’s season came to a sudden end following a four-set loss to top-seeded Maryville, 25-18, 14-25, 24-26 and 19-25, Tuesday night.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak that culminated in a five-set victory over arch rival Chillicothe Monday night before succumbing to Maryville a day later.

“We were the underdogs in this game. I told the girls to leave it all out on the court and we have nothing else to give,” Cameron coach Addie Floyd said. “… They came out and proved to Maryville and beat them in the first set. We’re the only [Midland Empire Conference] school that beat Maryville in one set.”

Lady Dragons overcome early deficit for win

After falling to the Chillicothe Lady Hornets in the first two sets of Tuesday night’s District 4 Tournament opener, the Lady Dragons rallied back in the third, fourth and fifth sets to topple their arch-rival.

“‘We like to put on a show … I’m just glad [Ashley Mitchell, senior middle blocker] served (on match point) because she can handle pressure really well,” said junior outside hitter Avery McVicker.

