Lady Dragons end Lathrop Summer League with wins

Tue, 06/29/2021 - 10:14pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

LATHROP — The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Volleyball Team wrapped up the final round of the Lathrop Summer League with confidence after taking two of three matches Tuesday.

After sweeping their first two opponents, the Cameron Lady Dragons fell 25-23, 25-21  to Midland Empire Conference rival Benton in the third and final game but Coach Addie Floyd attributed the loss to mental shortcomings and not skill.

“I told them to go out there and play their game. We had to sit for a while and that cooled us off because we were on a two-game winning streak,” Floyd said. “It’s kind of hard to get their momentum back. I was proud of them at the end. They were starting to fight back. We just needed a little bit more time.”

