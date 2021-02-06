Lady Dragons dominate District 8 Tournament

FAUCETT — The Cameron Lady Dragons will send nine wrestlers to the sectional tournament after taking the District 8 Tournament title Saturday.

The Lady Dragons topped Marceline by more than 60 points while cruising to the district title with junior lightweight Ashley Yamat, junior 122-pounder Christina Filley, sophomore 174 Hollie Hedgpeth and junior 195 Abi Provance taking gold medals.

“It feels a whole lot better than getting runner-up last year,” Filey said. “… It’s amazing. Last year, I said we would double our state qualifiers and we’re halfway there already.”

Although standing atop the podium, last Saturday’s champions will not be alone at this Saturday’s Section 4 Tournament in Platte City with silver medalists senior 137 MaKayla Proven (21-7), freshman 151 Justice Brewer (27-8) and junior heavyweight Jessica Tanguay (22-6), as well as fourth-place finishers freshman 159 Clarissa Kissire (29-7) and sophomore 107 Kierstin Manley, (20-12) also qualifying.

