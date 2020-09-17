Home / Home
Senior golfer Lexi Hutton chips onto the green Monday.

Lady Dragon golfers stay unbeaten after toppling MEC foes

Thu, 09/17/2020 - 4:35pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron Lady Dragons made senior night a little sweeter after downing Benton Lafayette and Chillicothe during a triangular Monday at Cameron Veterans Memorial Golf Course.

Cameron’s tear through the Midland Empire Conference continues as the Lady Dragons finished six strokes ahead of the second-place Benton and 17 strokes ahead of third-place Benton.

“This is the best season I’ve ever had. It’s super exciting. I honestly think the difference is we’ve spent way more time 100 yards in,” Cameron coach Megan Wolfe said. “We’ve spent way more time putting, chipping and I know they’ve gotten frustrated with that but they’re saving more strokes on the green. Last year, we were doing extra puts and extra chips. That’s not happening this year.”

