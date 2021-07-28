I-35 Speedway results July 24th

Harris picks up first career USRA Modified Feature win as Rice capture big Pure Stock Payday at I-35 Speedway

Mother nature tried to dampen the spirits of the I-35 Speedway faithful on Earley Tractor night but with a great track crew and awesome drivers the fans, drivers and track crew would reign supreme.

Mark Anderson Jr. has been fighting an ill handling racecar for most of 2021 in the E-Mod division. Anderson decided to get help from one of the best in the business to see if it could be remedied. Wild Child nation leader Nic Hanes hopped behind the wheel of the 65a machine and wheeled it to victory lane. Hanes had a great battle with James Silkwood and George Burnett for much of the race. Silkwood finished second, Adam Dunwoodie had another podium finish in third, Burnett was fourth and points leader Michael Taylor III continued his stellar season finishing fifth after a trip to the pits and restarting last. Kenny Reed just missed the call for the heat race picked up 11 spots in feature for the hard charger.

Tommy Cordray added to his point lead in the Midwest Limited Late Models with his 3rd win of the season. Cordray had nice battles with Mike Taylor Jr, Sterling Perkins, Brad Dibben and Kerry Davis who all finished in the top 5. Cordray was also the hard charger.

Robert Chase has “Chased” his car for most of the season but Saturday night everything just seemed to click as he won his first feature in the Sport Compact division. Points leader Brad Mick had a strong points night finishing second, Keegan Russell had another nice run finishing third, Chris Wright motored his way to a strong fourth place finish and Mikel Solberg, Chases teammate finished fifth as well as being the hard charger.

USRA B-Mod points leader Tyler Cadwallader started the season on fire winning the first 5 features of 2021. While he hasn’t cooled off he still hasn’t found victory lane since the fifth race of the season. That all changed Saturday night as he wheeled his 69er machine into the McCarthy Autogroup victory lane for the 6th time this season. Cadwallader battled early with then race leader Randy Ainsworth before he found his line around the veteran. Kyle Henning had an outstanding race finishing second, Colin Pierce currently second in the points kept pace with Cadwallader finishing third, Jace Whitt had a strong performance finishing fourth and Dustin Crist made some great moves finishing fifth. Rylee Fuller sliced and diced her way for the hard charger.

Jeff Dixon won for the fifth time in 2021 in USRA Stock Car action. Dixon waged war with Doug Keller early on until Kellers front tire decided to leave the track. Dixon would go on to battle Jason Estes, who finished second and Kasey Ayers, who finished third. Points leader Micheal Knight battled back after a flat to finish fourth and Aaron Sauter was fifth. Estes would be the hard charger of the race.

Daniel Harris has had a strong rookie campaign in the USRA Modifieds after making the switch from the USRA B-Mods but had yet to win until Saturday night. Harris battled with the likes of Lee Hibner, Steven Bowers Jr, points leader Houston Johnson, Darren Shaw, Chris Mercer and Nicholas Carpenter but would eventually pull away to victory. Bowers rebounded after having to go to hot lane to finish second, Hibner finished third, Shaw was fourth and Mercer fifth. Shaw also captured the hard charger.

The Pure Stocks were the main event of the evening racing for an inflated purse with $425 to win. Brandon Rice made his first trip this season to I-35 a successful one capturing the top prize. Blaine Yonts made a late charge but was relegated to second, Travis Cavin had a nice run finishing third as well as being the hard charger, Brandon Dixon came through the field after exiting early to finish fourth and Chase Galvin took fifth. Nice run for Nicholas Bonnett who went to the pits and came home sixth in his rookie sesason.

Creed Wilson took home the win in Little Buddies Power Wheels action sponsored by TnT Builders out of Lamoni, Iowa. Wilson was followed by Hayden Romesburg, Sarah Rothe, Weston Romesburg, Kinslee Fuller and Racelyn Romesburg.

Congratulations to Pyper Smith for being this weeks I-35 Speedway fan of the week sponsored by Yonts Racing, Thunder Chicken Racing and Thurman Motorsports.

Complete results:

USRA Modifieds 8 Entries

A Feature 1 | 00:13:11.976

1. 07-Daniel Harris[3]; 2. 77-Steven Bowers Jr[2]; 3. 99H-Lee Hibner[1]; 4. 11-Darren Shaw[8]; 5. 13-Chris Mercer[6]; 6. 97-

Houston Johnson[4]; 7. 33-Nicholas Carpenter[5]; 8. (DNS) 15-Ed Noll

Heat 1 | 00:09:01.891

1. 99H-Lee Hibner[7]; 2. 77-Steven Bowers Jr[8]; 3. 07-Daniel Harris[1]; 4. 97-Houston Johnson[2]; 5. 33-Nicholas

Carpenter[5]; 6. 13-Chris Mercer[4]; 7. 15-Ed Noll[3]; 8. 11-Darren Shaw[6]

USRA B-Mods 18 Entries

A Feature 1 | 00:19:39.271

1. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[6]; 2. 1-Kyle Henning[4]; 3. 15P-Colin Pierce[1]; 4. 26J-Jace Whitt[3]; 5. 222-Dustin Crist[11]; 6.

57-Randy Ainsworth[2]; 7. 26-Michael Dullard[7]; 8. 28-Hunter Cuno[12]; 9. 17R-Rylee Fuller[15]; 10. 20-Chad Fuller[9]; 11.

94-Jared Hillyard[13]; 12. 47L-Jason Withrow[18]; 13. 88H-Lonnie Hibner[5]; 14. 6S-Wayne Stevens[17]; 15. 64-John

Ross[14]; 16. 27X-Dennie Belknap[16]; 17. 15A-Allen Anders[10]; 18. (DNS) 15-Corey Myers

Heat 1 | 00:03:17.869

1. 15P-Colin Pierce[3]; 2. 1-Kyle Henning[1]; 3. 26J-Jace Whitt[7]; 4. 15-Corey Myers[6]; 5. 15A-Allen Anders[2]; 6. 20-Chad

Fuller[9]; 7. 94-Jared Hillyard[5]; 8. 17R-Rylee Fuller[8]; 9. 6S-Wayne Stevens[4]

Heat 2 | 00:04:58.735

1. 57-Randy Ainsworth[2]; 2. 88H-Lonnie Hibner[1]; 3. 26-Michael Dullard[3]; 4. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[8]; 5. 222-Dustin

Crist[5]; 6. 28-Hunter Cuno[4]; 7. 64-John Ross[6]; 8. 27X-Dennie Belknap[7]; 9. (DNS) 47L-Jason Withrow

USRA Stock Cars 8 Entries

A Feature 1 | 00:14:05.680

1. 88-Jeff Dixon[1]; 2. 997-Jason Estes[4]; 3. 18K-Kasey Ayres[5]; 4. 32K-Michael Knight[6]; 5. 21A-Aaron Sauter[3]; 6.

21M-Madi Waterbury[7]; 7. 7-Doug Keller[2]; 8. (DNS) 75L-Steve Linder

Heat 1 | 00:04:14.252

1. 88-Jeff Dixon[2]; 2. 7-Doug Keller[1]; 3. 21A-Aaron Sauter[4]; 4. 997-Jason Estes[3]; 5. 18K-Kasey Ayres[7]; 6. 32KMichael

Knight[6]; 7. 21M-Madi Waterbury[5]; 8. 75L-Steve Linder[8]

Pure Stock 16 Entries

A Feature 1 | 00:32:51.974

1. 399-Brandon Rice[2]; 2. 3Y-Blaine Yonts[1]; 3. 21C-Travis Cavin[9]; 4. 3-Brandon Dixon[8]; 5. 0-Chase Galvan[11]; 6.

323-Nicholas Bonnett[6]; 7. 77-Johnnie Price[5]; 8. 48A-Conner Vest[3]; 9. 44-Ed Swanson[13]; 10. 3A-Ava Dixon[14]; 11.

8Y-Rieli Yonts[16]; 12. 38D-Darrion Mclaughlin[4]; 13. 7K-Bobby Key[7]; 14. 33-David Granger[12]; 15. 21F-Kris Foote[10];

16. 79-James Johnson[15]

Heat 1 | 00:03:19.167

1. 3Y-Blaine Yonts[4]; 2. 38D-Darrion Mclaughlin[3]; 3. 7K-Bobby Key[7]; 4. 48A-Conner Vest[8]; 5. 21F-Kris Foote[1]; 6. 0-

Chase Galvan[6]; 7. 44-Ed Swanson[5]; 8. 79-James Johnson[2]

Heat 2 | 00:03:13.843

1. 399-Brandon Rice[3]; 2. 3-Brandon Dixon[8]; 3. 77-Johnnie Price[2]; 4. 323-Nicholas Bonnett[1]; 5. 21C-Travis Cavin[7];

6. 33-David Granger[4]; 7. 3A-Ava Dixon[6]; 8. 8Y-Rieli Yonts[5]

Midwest Limited Late Models 7 Entries

A Feature 1 | 00:13:18.165

1. 5-Tommy Cordray[3]; 2. 11T-Mike Taylor Jr[2]; 3. 3-Sterling Perkins[4]; 4. 9-Brad Dibben[5]; 5. 24-Kerry Davis[1]; 6. 58-

Terry Vantrump[6]; 7. (DNS) 97-Houston Johnson

Heat 1 | 00:06:29.720

1. 24-Kerry Davis[4]; 2. 11T-Mike Taylor Jr[1]; 3. 5-Tommy Cordray[3]; 4. 3-Sterling Perkins[2]; 5. 9-Brad Dibben[5]; 6. 58-

Terry Vantrump[7]; 7. 97-Houston Johnson[6]

Economy Mods 18 Entries

A Feature 1 | 00:18:59.811

1. 65A-Nic Hanes[3]; 2. 39S-James Silkwood[1]; 3. 33D-Adam Dunwoodie[5]; 4. 23B-George Burnett[4]; 5. 6T-Michael

Taylor III[10]; 6. 39M-Michael Silkwood[8]; 7. 56R-Kenny Reed[18]; 8. 12-Andrew Thomas[2]; 9. 68-Aaron Jones[6]; 10. 19-

Derrick Mahoney[13]; 11. 69-Tiffany Cadwallader[11]; 12. 88-Alex Dunwoodie[9]; 13. 08-Nathan Hampton[12]; 14. 2WLauren

Waterbury[14]; 15. 35-Norm West[15]; 16. 11M-Lane Mathews[7]; 17. 47D-Devin Saler[17]; 18. (DNS) 21C-Ryan

Thurman

Heat 1 | 00:02:44.255

1. 65A-Nic Hanes[2]; 2. 23B-George Burnett[1]; 3. 6T-Michael Taylor III[4]; 4. 11M-Lane Mathews[6]; 5. 39M-Michael

Silkwood[5]; 6. 69-Tiffany Cadwallader[3]; 7. 19-Derrick Mahoney[8]; 8. 35-Norm West[9]; 9. (DNS) 56R-Kenny Reed

Heat 2 | 00:03:19.956

1. 39S-James Silkwood[4]; 2. 12-Andrew Thomas[6]; 3. 68-Aaron Jones[3]; 4. 33D-Adam Dunwoodie[9]; 5. 88-Alex

Dunwoodie[5]; 6. 08-Nathan Hampton[2]; 7. 2W-Lauren Waterbury[7]; 8. 21C-Ryan Thurman[8]; 9. 47D-Devin Saler[1]

Sport Compact 13 Entries

A Feature 1

1. 2-Robert Chase[1]; 2. 31-Brad Mick[3]; 3. 3R-Keegan Russell[2]; 4. 35-Chris Wright[6]; 5. 14-Mikel Solberg[13]; 6. 47CRRosie

Peterson[4]; 7. 22L-Harold Robb Sr[10]; 8. 3XW-Jeromy Robb[7]; 9. 007T-Harold Robb Jr[5]; 10. 69C-Dusty

Champlin[9]; 11. 84M-David Robb[11]; 12. 76-Brandon Hartman[8]; 13. (DNS) 01B-Brett Holman

Heat 1

1. 31-Brad Mick[1]; 2. 47CR-Rosie Peterson[2]; 3. 007T-Harold Robb Jr[5]; 4. 3XW-Jeromy Robb[3]; 5. 69C-Dusty

Champlin[6]; 6. 84M-David Robb[4]; 7. 14-Mikel Solberg[7]

Heat 2

1. 3R-Keegan Russell[2]; 2. 2-Robert Chase[6]; 3. 35-Chris Wright[5]; 4. 76-Brandon Hartman[3]; 5. 22L-Harold Robb Sr[4];

6. 01B-Brett Holman[1]