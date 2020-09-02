Former Lady Dragon Sydney Nichols Academic to All-American Team
Wed, 09/02/2020 - 12:03pm admin
By:
Submitted
Sydney Nichols, a 2019 Cameron graduate was recently named to the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team.
Nichols, a middle infielder, plays softball for Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas. To be eligible for the honor recipients must have competed in an American Athletic Conference sport and maintained above 3.0 academically.
The nominations are approved and reviewed by the American Athletic Conference Academic Affairs Committee.