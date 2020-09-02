Early aerial assault puts Vikings out of reach

The Cameron Dragons made quick work of the Northeast Kansas City Vikings in a 63-0 rout last Friday during the home opener at Dave Goodwin Field.

Senior Cameron quarterback Ty Campbell, who completed 8 of 10 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns, credited the Dragons jumping out to a 32-0 lead by the end of the first quarter to Coach Jeff Wallace’s up-tempo offense Campbell believes set the tone of the entire game.

“That’s all Coach (Jeff) Wallace says in practice – tempo, tempo, tempo. We’re just trying to wear out the other team and get some easy scores in,” Campbell said. “I felt pretty good. I started off rough with two incomplete passes, but after that Coach Wallace and Coach (Ben) McGee calmed me down.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES THURSDAY.