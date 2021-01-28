Dragons take third consecutive MEC title

The Cameron High School Dragon Wrestling Team repeated as Midland Empire Conference champions after taking last Saturday’s tournament by more than 100 points.

Senior heavyweight Cam Hedgpeth, senior 220-pounder Wyatt Burnett, 145 freshman Kenton Gates, 160 senior Kolby Robinson, 120 junior Ryker Smith and 170 sophomore Paul Viena taking gold in Saturday’s MEC tournament, the Dragons cruised their third-consecutive MEC title.

“This is something we have on our calendar every year. Winning the conference tournament is a goal every year,” Cameron coach Phil Limb said. “It was a good day … We had a couple of slip-ups, but we will see these teams at district so we’ll get a rematch. Obviously, we will be wrestling them at sectionals too. I feel good about it. We’ll just keep rolling on.”

