Dragons take third at Cameron Invite

Despite cold weather and tougher competition, the Cameron High School Dragon Track and Field Team took third in their final host meet of 2021.

With the postseason kicking off in just a few weeks away, Cameron coach Kurt Dickkut said he feels pleased with how the Dragons performed at the Cameron Invite as his athletes will likely see many of Monday’s competitors again down the road.

“It was mostly Class 3 schools, and Lathrop is a solid Class 2 School. It was a good test for us,” Dickkut said. “[Chillicothe] is always more than solid. We did alright. I have no concerns. All of the kids performed well.”

