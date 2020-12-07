Dragons sweep Harrisonville triangular

HARRISONVILLE — The Cameron High School Dragon Wrestling Team’s multi-year undefeated streak in duals continues after the Dragons ripped through Harrisonville and Raytown South in the season opener.

Despite filling multiple holes in their lineup from the 2019-2020 season, the Dragons did not seem to have lost a step as they downed Harrisonville 57-18 and Raytown South 66-6.

“We’re learning. It’s the first meet and you can always work on being in better shape,” Cameron coach Phil Limb said. “That’s one of the things we practice is being in better shape and beating people with better conditioning. That’s something I want to work on down the road, but it will come naturally.”

