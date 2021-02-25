Home / Home
Cameron High School senior guard Ian Riley goes up for a shot Tuesday night.

Dragons stay confident despite 60-55 Chilli loss

Thu, 02/25/2021 - 1:53pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron High School Dragon Basketball Team nearly ended the regular season with a victory over arch-rival Chillicothe, but fell short 60-55 thanks to strong 3-point shooting by the Hornets. 

Cameron seemed primed for an upset with senior guard Ian Riley and sophomore guard T.J. Best getting hot early with a pair of 3-pointers and close-range shots but could not stop Midland Empire Conference foe Chillicothe behind the arch, which allowed the Hornets to fend off a Cameron rally late in the second half.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well tonight. We had a lot of lay-ups and wide-open threes we normally hit,” Cameron coach Mark Gordon said. “Their shots did go in tonight and that was the difference in the game. I was proud of how hard our kids competed ... I feel like we’re playing our best basketball, but we’re also playing the toughest teams on our schedule.”

