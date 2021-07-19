Dragons pick up wins at Phil Willard 7-on-7 tournament

CHILLICOTHE — Skill position players with the Cameron High School Dragons saw some of the area’s toughest competition while participating in last Saturday’s Phil Willard 7-on-7 Tournament. The Dragons finished 2-3 while facing Trenton, Richmond, Chillicothe, Boonville and Penney, but Cameron coach Jeff Wallace said he felt encouraged by his players’ progress thus far. “At this point in July, I’m not worried about winning or losing. I’m worried about us getting 1 percent better (each day). We have a lot of guys who haven’t played much in the past so we want to make darn sure we know what we’re doing,” Wallace said. “We made a lot of errors, most of those mental, but it’s amazing how we got a bunch of those fixed and moved forward. We have a lot of guys making a serious commitment to the weight room and that helps because we’re in decent shape.” READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.