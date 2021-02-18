Dragons peaking despite losses

With extreme cold delaying Monday’s Midland Empire Conference showdown against Maryville, the Cameron High School basketball team got in some much-needed practice ahead of Wednesday’s rescheduled game.

The extra time in the gym comes on the heels of a 72-69 loss to St. Pius X many players believe should have been a win.

“We’re not all the way there yet. That St. Pius game should have been a guaranteed win. You don’t lose many games when you’re up by 20,” Cameron senior guard Ian Riley said. “We’re about there. I feel like by districts we will be at our full potential. We’re going to go pretty far. We’re a young team and a lot of these younger guys aren’t used to playing at a higher level. Better competition will make us better in the long run. After a few more games, we’re going to be at our full potential.”

