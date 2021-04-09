Dragons go from whip to whipping post after slide

The Cameron High School Dragon Baseball Team experienced its first bout of adversity after undergoing a three-game losing streak culminating in Monday’s 11-1 loss to Lafayette.

Although opening the season with a 26-run mercy rule of Trenton to open the season, the Dragons found themselves on the receiving end of three consecutive run rule endings but first-year Coach Justin Simpson said there is no need to panic this early in the season.

“Some of our younger guys are having difficulty with [composure], but that’s something we’re going to have to work through,” Simpson said. “As they get put in those pressure situations, they just have to know I believe in them and they can handle that situation. That’s why they’re there. We just need to get over that mental hump ... The scoreboard is not a good representation of who we are. We’re a lot better.”

