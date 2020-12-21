Dragons find their footing after winning four of last five games

Following Tuesday night’s 51-46 comeback victory over Lawson, the Cameron High School Dragon Basketball Team achieved its first three-game win streak since 2018.

Only one month into the season, the Dragons seemed to finally hit their stride Tuesday - focusing on working the paint on offense while running an aggressive man-to-man defense making timely, smart fouls and turnovers at crucial points in Tuesday night’s contest.

“We were taking too many contested and rushed threes early. I just said ‘it doesn’t matter if it’s man or zone, attack the rim. Let’s start getting the ball to the rim.’ We did that. We started hitting some shots and got on a bit of a roll,” said Cameron coach Mark Gordon, who could match the 2019-2020 Dragons in wins within the next few weeks with his current team boasting a 4-3 winning record so far.

