Dragons blank Pembroke Hill, Center
After trouncing some of the region’s best teams at the Blue Valley West Jaguar Wrestling Duals Tournament Saturday, Cameron kept the momentum going with a sweep of Pembroke Hill and Center.
Cameron seniors went undefeated in their home dual finale Tuesday night, maintaining a full head of steam going into Saturday’s Midland Empire Conference Tournament.
The Cameron Lady Dragons received a well-deserved break for senior night after picking up multiple medals at the Winnetonka Girls Wrestling Tournament Saturday.
Christina Herring (120), Skylee Smith took gold while lightweight Celeste Greer and 187-pounder Hollie Hedgpeth took silver, which has Greer aching to get back on the mat after taking her first loss of the season.