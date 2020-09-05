Dragons blank Knights 42-0

The Cameron Dragons remain undefeated with their two-game scoreless streak intact after demolishing the Southeast Kansas City Knights 42-0 Friday night.

After a few early offensive hiccups, Cameron settled in by the third possession and cruised to 42-0 victory while the defense held Southeast Kansas City to under 100 yards rushing and passing to pick up their second win of the season.

“We had to diagnose what it was and get ourselves right with our play-sheet. In that first series, we were calling things for a defense they weren’t in,” Cameron coach Jeff Wallace said. “That’s my fault more than anything else. I have to get my act together before the second series. We did not start this second game with the passion and intensity which we did last week and what we’re known for … We talked about it at halftime and lesson learned.”

One factor for the sluggish start may have been COVID-19 regulations throwing Cameron out of routine. Instead of dressing in a locker room, regulations forced Cameron to travel an hour fully padded, jump off the bus, stretch and kickoff the game. By the third series, Cameron seemed acclimated with senior quarterback Ty Campbell picking up 25 of his 155 all-purpose yards and the first of his four touchdowns for the Dragons first score.

“We just had to get pumped up. We just started slow,” said Cameron receiver Ty Speer, who shined on offense and defense with three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown as well as an interception and two tackles at linebacker. “… That was kind of weird. We started off slow because we never had anything like this happen before, but we picked it up in the second half.”

Cameron took its lead to 14-0 after cornerback Ian Riley recovered a fumble, returning it 65 yards to paydirt. As Cameron’s offense worked to find its footing, the stout defensive line under the new 3-4 scheme allowed Cameron’s linebackers easy access to Southeast Kansas City athletic backfield. Linebacker Cam Hedgpeth, who tallied 14 tackles, combined with fellow crewmen Javier Marones and Kaydan Brown combining for 21 tackles, eight behind the line of scrimmage and four sacks.

“It was just energy. Our sidelines really picked it up. We didn’t have any fans in the stands,” Marones said. “They brought the intensity and it just gave us the energy to go. Each game gets a little bit harder as we go. We just have to get faster.”

