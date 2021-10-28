Home / Home
The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Volleyball Team holds up their District 16 Tournament championship trophy after defeating Maryville Monday night.

District champions

Thu, 10/28/2021 - 2:36pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Missouri will have a new Class 3 state champion after the Cameron High School Lady Dragon Volleyball Team swept Maryville 25-20, 25-11 and 25-22 Monday.

The Lady Dragons made quick work of the defending state champions in Monday night’s District 16 title match, and finished the tournament without losing a single set after sweeping Richmond last Saturday 25-6, 25-7 and 25-13.

“I’m blown away. These girls have worked so hard and come such a long way since they were freshmen,” Cameron coach Addie Floyd said. 

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media