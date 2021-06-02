CHS track takes fifth at state meet

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Track and Field Team nearly earned a spot on the podium after taking fifth at the Missouri High School Activities Association State Track and Field Meet.

Despite only having a fraction of the team competing at the state meet, the Lady Dragons finished just 8 points behind champion St. Genevieve for fifth place with the 400-meter relay team taking third, the 800-team taking fifth and junior Avery McVicker medaling in three individual events.

"If you would have told me (before) we'd finish fifth and miss out on a trophy by 2 points, then I would be thrilled. The girls stepped up. All year long, and this is also for the girls that didn't make it to state, they stepped up every competition day and continually out-performed what they did the previous week. The whole coaching staff is thrilled with the day we had," Cameron coach Kurt Dickkut said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY