Cameron soccer player Regan Vanderslince fights for possession against Maryville.

Cameron season opener ends early

Wed, 09/02/2020 - 11:44am admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

The Cameron High School Dragon Soccer Team took an early exit Monday during their season-opening game against Maryville.

With the Dragons still developing a core group of underclassmen, facing one of the strongest teams in the Midland Empire Conference for their first game, which eventually ended on a 13-0 mercy rule after the first half, was no small undertaking. 

