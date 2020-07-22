Home / Home
After weeks of hosting various offseason workouts and team camps, Dave Goodwin Field sits dormant following the immediate postponement of all offseason activities. According to the Clinton County Health Department, the recommendation came after a student athlete tested positive for COVID-19 while participating in the recent wrestling team summer camp. The football team, volleyball team and soccer team hope to resume offseason workouts in August.

Cameron High School team camps, offseason training on hold after COVID-19 diagnosis

Wed, 07/22/2020 - 10:42am admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts
“The reason the school chose to suspend the camps for right now is kids participate in multiple sports and from our prospective and the school’s prospective, if we can stop the cycle of infection from spreading to multiple camps, then that’s the right thing to do.” Blair Shock, Clinton Co. Health Department Administrator.

After meeting with Cameron High School coaches Tuesday morning, the Cameron R-1 School District Superintendent Matt Robinson said the district will postpone all student activities until August.

Robinson said all activities related to student music and athletic organizations will be postponed until August 10, following the Clinton County Health Department’s announcement of a positive COVID-19 linked to the Cameron High School Wrestling Team’s camp earlier this month.

“It wasn’t just wrestling. We had multiple sports start seeing and hearing about positive cases,” Robinson said. “Our main goal is to try and be as healthy as possible by the time August 10th comes around and we can start practicing for fall sports. While the health department asked us to quarantine for a little bit, we felt like we should take a little bit longer to do that and make sure everyone is as healthy as they can be August 10th so we can move forward with the season”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES NOW.
 

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media