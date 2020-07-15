Cameron football team returns to the gridiron for first team camp

A renewed sense of enthusiasm livens Dave Goodwin Field as the Cameron High School football returned to action Monday for the first day of its two-week camp.

Following a season where the Dragons had approximately 45 players on its varsity roster, Cameron returns in 2020 with more than 70 player and both athletes and coaches noticed a much different atmosphere on the field Monday.

“We want to start off this year where we left off last year with our tempo in practice,” Cameron coach Jeff Wallace said. “It has been two days of unbelievable practice. We had three seniors a year ago so we basically have the whole team back. They understand a good football team knows how to practice and we learned how to practice last year.”

