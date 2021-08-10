Black and Gold Scrimmage to feature key position battles

After graduating 13 seniors from the 2020 roster, the Cameron High School Dragon Football Team will have numerous position battles ahead of the August 27th season opener at Northeast Kansas City.

With so many starting spots up for grabs, Cameron coach Jeff Wallace expects a lively Black and Gold Scrimmage with players looking to climb up the depth chart.

“There are going to be some spots won and lost on Saturday to be honest with you,” said Wallace, following the first official day of practice Monday. “We have an idea of where guys should be right now. We may have to move people around. What we need to do a better job of as a staff is to have better COVID plans.”

Last season, while facing Midland Empire Conference powerhouses Maryville and Savannah, more than half of the starters could not play due to a COVID-19 outbreak at CHS. With the Delta Variant becoming increasingly prevalent throughout Northwest Missouri, Wallace said the focus in the coming weeks will be finding the right starters and building depth behind him in case of another outbreak.

