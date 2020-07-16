Wykert found not guilty of second-degree murder charges

MARYVILLE - Nodaway County Judge Roger Prokes found Kenneth Wykert not guilty of a second-degree murder charge levied following the death of Cameron native Leah Dawson.

Prokes rendered his verdict after determining there was not enough evidence to convict Wykert of second-degree murder, but did convict him of involuntary manslaughter and abandoning a human corpse following Wykert’s three-day bench-trial.

“After deliberation and reviewing all of the evidence, the charge of second-degree murder was not proven. In order to have second-degree murder be convicted, the burden is placed to show the defendant knowingly caused the death of another person,” Prokes said. “I cannot find testimony, and it is no way critical of the state the fact I couldn’t find it. I could not find any information of him knowing the cause of death. That does not mean it did not happen, but it does mean during the trial itself, there was no evidence presented to me.”

