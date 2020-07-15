Home / Home
Castle poses for a photo with her classmates as they cheer her on Monday.

World record

Wed, 07/15/2020 - 9:18am admin1
Gymnast breaks Guinness World Record for longest split
By: 
Jimmy Potts
I started at 15 minutes, then I went to two hours and I finally got to three hours. It’s just patience. I never really hurt until right now … You can do anything you put your mind to it,” said Castle while attempting to break the record.

Although the Northwest Missouri Academy of Arts has numerous trophies and medals from various competitions, they may soon add world-record holder to their list of accomplishments.

Officials with the Guinness Book of World Records will review whether NWMAA gymnast Cynthia Castle’s time of three hours broke the previous two-hour world record for longest held split.

“My uncle told me I was good at the doing the splits and said I should try to break the record on holding it the longest,” said Castle, who watched her NWMAA classmates perform numerous dance routines as entertainment while attempting to break the world record. “I’ve seen three different records, but I don’t know which one is right - 26 minutes, an hour and 15 minutes and an hour and 45 minutes.”

