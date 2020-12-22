Woody donates $57,000 to Cameron vets

Boot Hill Shooting Grounds Owner Neva Woody donated $57,000 to the Cameron Veterans Assistance League, eclipsing her 2019 contribution and totaling more than $100,000 in contributions in the past two years.

Woody said record turnout to her multiple Shoot Like A Girl competitions resulted in the record total, which funds many of the amenities provided to residents of the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home.

“It was just the generosity of some many folks stepping up to the plate and understanding the predicament we’re in,” Woody said. “[CMVH residents] are shut-ins and that touched everybody’s heart. They haven’t been able to see family and friends.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.