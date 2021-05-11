Will medical marijuana replace revenues lost from prison closure?

Economic Development of Cameron Director Terry Rummery believes a recent push to bring medical marijuana to the Nation's Crossroad may have an immediate economic boon.

During a special meeting with the Cameron City Council earlier this month, Rummery said the medical marijuana dispensary currently under construction at 102 S. Walnut as well as a cultivation facility in the old Egan's Furniture building adjacent to Walmart may replace utility revenue lost following the closure of the Crossroads Correctional Center in 2019.

"We have two medical marijuana facilities in town now at both of the old Egan's buildings," Rummery said. "One is in the big building. That will be a grow facility. That will help the city with electricity sales. My guess, from what I know about these facilities, is that will probably replace your loss from the prison."

