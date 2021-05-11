Home / Home
Shown here is the future location of a proposed medical marijuana cultivation facility.

Will medical marijuana replace revenues lost from prison closure?

Tue, 05/11/2021 - 1:27pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Economic Development of Cameron Director Terry Rummery believes a recent push to bring medical marijuana to the Nation's Crossroad may have an immediate economic boon.

During a special meeting with the Cameron City Council earlier this month, Rummery said the medical marijuana dispensary currently under construction at 102 S. Walnut as well as a cultivation facility in the old Egan's Furniture building adjacent to Walmart may replace utility revenue lost following the closure of the Crossroads Correctional Center in 2019.

"We have two medical marijuana facilities in town now at both of the old Egan's buildings," Rummery said. "One is in the big building. That will be a grow facility. That will help the city with electricity sales. My guess, from what I know about these facilities, is that will probably replace your loss from the prison."

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.

