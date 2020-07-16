Home / Home
Students in the Cameron Community Players Youth Theater practice the singing in a group during rehearsals.

We’re in this together

Thu, 07/16/2020 - 7:36pm admin1
Cameron Community Players Youth Theater prepares musical extravaganza
By: 
Jimmy Potts

After lying dormant since February, the Goodrich Theater has been abuzz since Monday’s kickoff of the Cameron Community Players Youth Theater.

Students have just a few days left before debuting ‘We’re All in This Together’ a Broadway review of famous music from a variety of genres past and present. 

“We had a bigger turnout than we thought we would … We have been doing a lot of prep work. We talked about how the audition process works and today was the callback,” said Youth Theater Director Teri Robinson, who announced the cast for this year’s show Thursday. “We haven’t really done that before, but we had a lot of great singers so we had to weed through a few to see where they settle. We talk about character development – the gamut of acting – blocking, focus, we do warm ups and play a lot of games to build our teams and ensembles. We do all of that stuff the first week, then we hit hard on rehearsals.” 

READ MORE IN NEXT WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media