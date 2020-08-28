Home / Home

Water bills to rise as 28-mile waterline construction nears

Fri, 08/28/2020 - 11:53am admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

A long-term solution to a reliable source of water may come at a cost for Cameron residents.

Following a recommendation by Public Utilities Director Zach Johnson, the Cameron City Council will vote whether to increase water rates at its September 7 meeting after passing the item out of public hearing earlier this month.

“Looking at our rate structure, we’re probably looking at an increase of $20 per 5,000 gallons for our average citizen,” Johnson said. “That is going to put our rates at $65 per gallons. That is a little higher than a few of our surrounding communities. There are communities that are higher than that.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES NOW.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media