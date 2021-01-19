The Village receives COVID-19 vaccine

Residents and employees of The Village received their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations as part of a national program focused on immunizing America’s most vulnerable.

For brothers Jason Wilkinson and Chris Wilkinson, who own The Village and constructed much of the complex alongside their father, the vaccine resolves what they consider the greatest adversity in business’ 38-year history.

“We’re just ready to get back to normal. [The vaccination] is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Chris Wilkinson, who also serves as administrator of The Village. “We’re ready to get back to doing business again and taking care of people. We’re at the lowest numbers we’ve ever been.”

