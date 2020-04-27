Veterans Voice: Robert Louis Hiatt

Robert Louis Hiatt of Bethany, enlisted in the United States Army in 1944 and was sent Colorado Springs for medical training. He did not like the training and requested a transfer. He was sent to the 97th Infantry Division.

His unit had just finished basic training and were preparing to move to California for the war in the Pacific. With his late arrival, Hiatt had not learned to take apart his rifle, clean it, and reassemble it.

When he told this to his Sergeant, the Sergeant showed him how it was done, and then was told to clean and reassemble every rifle in the unit. He says by the end of the day he was an expert on the process. He was then assigned to a BAR (Browning Automatic Rifle) unit.

In California they practiced amphibious landing, disembarking from the ship on a rope ladder, and other maneuvers around Catalina Island. They were issued mosquito netting and clothing for the Pacific. Then the Battle of the Bulge was causing heavy casualties, and they were reordered to Europe.

In February of 1945 they shipped from New Jersey in a large convoy because of German U-Boat activity. They arrived safely in Le Harve, France, then traveled by train across southern France. The unheated rail cars were very cold.

They were assigned to follow tanks as they moved across Europe. When they crossed the Rhine they noticed a network of tunnels. When they encountered the enemy and engage in a firefight, Germans came out of the tunnels behind them and they were under fire from two sides. They were trapped in the open. Officers called for a smoke screen and the men were order to run two at a time toward nearby woods. Hiatt ran as fast as he ever had and made the dubious safety of the trees.

They managed to escape. They encountered a hill and Hiatt was ordered to hide in an abandoned coal shed while officers assessed where they were. While hiding in the shed, an artillery shell struck very near and he suffered a concussion. He was also covered in coal dust.

They established their position and again moved forward behind the tanks. In the town of Siegburg they were engaged in heavy fighting, most of it door to door. The battle lasted 4 days and American forces suffered 88% casualties before capturing the city.

Afterward they took the city of Cologne, finding mild resistance. They then began the drive to Dusseldorf. They encountered very difficult terrain, including deep ravines. The Germans disabled the lead tank in a ravine which blocked the other tanks from moving forward. The infantry was sent ahead, and quickly came under heavy shelling. Shrapnel was taking the bark off of trees, and Robert said this was the most frightened he was during the war. Nonetheless, they managed to capture an enemy ammo dump and several German officers.

They pushed forward and the Germans began to retreat. They cut down trees to block the roads as they retreated. They noted that the Germans were out of gasoline, and were using horses to pull their artillery. The 97th continued to push forward, meeting only small pockets of resistance.

The 97th was then assigned to General Patton’s 3rd Army with instructions to liberate Czechoslovakia. They rode in open trucks and encountered the Moosberg POW Camp which they liberated. Moving on, they took 37 towns and villages in two days after crossing the Czech border. They mostly encountered only token German resistance.

Nazi troops were surrendering by the thousands. They were placed in POW camps which created a huge problems for the Allies. There wasn’t sufficient supplies to feed and house them. By now they Germans knew they had lost the war.

On the way to Pilsen, Czechoslovakia, Company B, 387th regiment, 97th Division, is credited with firing the final shot of WW2, at a German sniper. German soldiers preferred to surrender to the Americans, saying they were more fearful of the Russians. However, Czechoslovakia was handed over to the Russians.

At this point the 387th was transferred to the Pacific as an occupation force. On the way they stopped at Iwo Jima, and Robert climbed the hill where the American flag was planted.

In Japan they were given atabrine pills to prevent malaria. They were effective, but turned the skin yellow, some very brightly. The 387th was sent to the town of Ota, a community of about 50,000. It was located about 50 miles NE of Tokyo. The weather was miserable, more rain, snow, and mud.

The city of Ota had been mostly flattened by U.S. bombing. The city had no running water and no sewage system. The people had mostly fled and gone into hiding. They slowly returned, but were obviously starving, digging through trash for leftovers. U.S. troops received a large shipment of frozen turkeys (They had not been cleaned). The Japanese residents took all of the turkey insides to eat.

The Americans and the Japanese were infested with head lice. Medics dusted everyone’s head (including the Japanese) with DDT to kill the lice and stop the epidemic.

After returning from the war, Robert moved around to various jobs, working construction in Naples, Florida, and picking apples in Washington State. Eventually he returned to Bethany and bought 2 lots in town, built a home on each lot, one for himself and one as a rental.

In 1957 he married Coleen Myers, a waitress in the Tip Top Café. They raised two daughters. They bought a farm south of Bethany, keeping one of the rental houses. He began raising cattle, but enlisted in the Active Reserves, joining the 102nd Ozark Division. He spent a total of 33 years in the military and saw action in WW2, Korea, and Vietnam.

For many years after the war, he had a recurring dream in which he would hear a loud explosion (enemy shell) and jump from the bed instantly awake and aware. He said, “Once you have been in war, life is never quite the same again”.