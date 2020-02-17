Veterans Voice: Jerry Britchett

Jerry Britchett of Hamilton (MO), formerly from Chicago (IL) was a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was one of the select few who operated in select Combat Tracker Teams, each composed of 5 men and a specially trained tracker dog.

The Viet Cong specialized in “hit and run” operations against U.S. Troops. They would ambush an Army unit, engage in a firefight in hopes of inflicting casualties, then quickly disengage and flee into the surrounding jungle.

It became apparent that there needed to be an effective way of following the enemy and reengaging. Thus the Combat Tracker Teams were developed. The teams were trained in the jungles of Maylasia by the British, New Zealanders, and Gurkas (mostly Nepalese) who served primarily by portraying the enemy. The dogs were trained at the same time.

Jerry commented that his dad had him to “volunteer for nothing” in the Army, but his decision to volunteer in this instance was the “best decision I ever made”. It was a dangerous job, although they were always given a “little time off” following a mission. Labrador Retrievers were mostly used on the teams. They were quiet, even-tempered, and easily adapted to new handlers.

The teams were called in after the enemy disengaged and melted into the jungle. The Tracker team would begin at the scene of the battle and would always see the mangled bodies of Viet Cong which quickly brought a sense of reality to the team. They would work far in front of following infantry until the enemy was located. The infantry troops would then join them and engage the enemy.

Jerry and other volunteers were flown to Malaysia where they engaged in intense training. Malaysia has the 2nd largest jungle in the world. The Gurkas (Nepalese nationals and excellent soldiers) would pose as the enemy and disappear into the jungle for the teams to find. Jerry ended up in the Zion Division, operating to the north of Saigon.

On patrol, the dog would be ahead on an 18 foot leash. The dog handler was trained to concentrate on the trail, looking for clues such as broken twigs and footprints in an attempt to gauge the size of the enemy unit. Behind the handler came the “cover” person (Jerry) whose job was to look ahead for a possible ambush and to provide cover fire if sighting the enemy. The dog largely set the pace, if the dog moved quickly, the team moved quickly.

The Tracker Teams quickly gained a reputation with the enemy. They placed a bounty on members of a Track Team, and the dog. They learned to circle back and set up an ambush for the Team, but Jerry commented that the dog always located the ambush in advance.

Jerry said the teams were always on high alert, realizing they could make contact with the enemy at any moment. In addition to the Handler and Cover Man, the team had a radio operator and two others who watched the rear in case they were followed.

In addition to the enemy, the teams often found large caches of weapons and ammunition. It was not uncommon for an USA infantry soldier to become lost in the jungle, and it became the duty of the Tracker Team to find them.

Jerry recalled an incident when the team took a rest break. He sat down with his back to a tree while two members of the team conducted a “cloverleaf patrol” to their front to assure there was no ambush. While he was sitting there, with his rifle a few feet away, he noticed three Viet Cong coming toward their position, their bodies covered with bandoliers of ammunition. At first Jerry thought it was their own men, but when he realized they were the enemy he grabbed his rifle and shot all three, but none of them went immediately down. It was later determined they were “high” on drugs of some kind. However, the Handler then shot them, causing them to drop.

On another occasion his Track Team followed retreating Viet Cong into a village. They found only women and gathered them together for interrogation. The team had to abide by regulations on interrogation, but members of the South Vietnamese National Police were given extreme latitude. One of them was called to the scene, and when none of the women cooperated, he drew his pistol and shot one. The rest quickly began to talk.

Jerry said his Tracker Team base was also an artillery base and they were housed close to the Howitzers. He said that if a call came in for artillery support, it would become a sleepless night.

While in Vietnam, Jerry witnessed a tank hitting a hidden land mine. He saw the upper half the driver’s body shoot several feet into the air, and a large, heavy sprocket fly off like a thrown disc. Even when a road was “cleared” of mines, the Viet Cong were known to sneak in and plant more behind the clearance team.

Jerry’s Tracker Team was the last to leave Vietnam. They flew to Fort Gordon, Georgia. Jerry’s rank was Sergeant. He completed his military service there, before flying back to Chicago O’Hare where he was greeted by his parents and brother. There was construction going on at the airport and the sudden sound of a jackhammer sent him into a minor panic. It was then that his family realized how much stress he had been under. Jerry participated in 53 Tracker missions.

Jerry’s best memory of Vietnam is the men he worked with and the dog. They were constantly on alert and the need to cover one another created deep bonds. The Tracker Teams hold an annual reunion, located at various places around the nation. Last year it was at Branson, Mo. This year’s reunion will be in South Carolina.

Jerry attended and graduated from Chicago Vocational High School (as did Chicago Bear linebacker Dick Butkus). Jerry trained as a welder, but never used that skill in the military or afterwards.

He worked at a number of different jobs after the military, but spent much of his work life at the Savannah Army Depot in Illinois as a civilian.

He and his wife Linda live in Hamilton and enjoy life as ardent RV’ers, traveling around the country.