Veterans Voice: Dean Ray Jamis

Dean Jamis was raised on a farm north of Abilene, Kansas. After high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He took Basic Training in San Diego, where he won a Sharpshooter Medal.

He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Division, as an Armored Amphibious Tractor Crewman (simply, a tank gunner on an amphibious tank. The 1st Armored Amphibian Battalion was formed, the first of its kind.

After basic training there was additional training on maneuvers with smaller tanks where he learned to operate a tank gun.

On January 6th, 1944, they shipped out from San Diego aboard an LST (Tank Landing ship), which the men quickly interpreted as LST “Large Slow Target”. They had a short stay over in Hawaii, and then went to Roi Namur in the Marshall Islands. From there they went to the already secured Guadalcanal where they continued training.

Their first action was during the 2nd Battle of Guam. The 1st Battle of Guam occurred on December 8, 1941, where the small U.S. Force was overrun as part of the assault on Pearl Harbor.

The Japanese felt secure on Guam due to the large reefs, but United State forces were able to land at high tide with the help of pontoon bridges created for the heavier landing craft. The amphibious tanks rolled ashore with air cover and were able to establish a beachhead. Their tanks were equipped with a 37 mm rifle in the turret and 2 50-caliber machine guns on the rear of the tank. They did not dig in, but slept under, or next to the tanks.

They came under mortar fire every morning, like clockwork. Soon the Japanese launched a counter-attack in an effort to drive the American forces off the beach. The fighting was intense and the Japanese were soon exhausted, without food, and low on ammunition.

The Japanese began to retreat northward, closely followed by American forces. They refused to surrender under their Code of Honor and were almost totally wiped out. In a side note, Japanese Sgt. Yokoi hid in the cave system for 27 years following the battle.

With Guam reclaimed by American forces, it became a major U.S. base. Five airfields were constructed to accommodate B-29 Bombers. Guam still celebrates “Liberation Day” every July 21st.

There were a couple of comments from Dean regarding the time on Guam. First, the food was excellent and after weeks of K-rations was very welcome. Another incident was when a large quantity of green bananas were buried under the sand to ripen. When it was time to dig them up, they discovered they had already been taken by the local people.

During this time, Dean’s unit underwent extensive artillery training as they prepared to take Okinawa. At this point Dean was turret gunner on a different tank. The turret gun was a 75 mm, and there was a lower 50 mm.

His tank almost sank during the landing because it had been overloaded with supplies. U.S. troops had established a beachhead on the north of the island, and his unit was part of an attempt to capture the south part of the island. Fighting was very fierce as the Japanese realized the importance of holding Okinawa.

They were under constant fire as they dug in. Unfortunately, many foxholes were dug at low tide and when the high tide arrived, those foxholes filled with water. The most dangerous weapon held by the Japanese was a large gun hidden in a cave and on a rail track. It would come out and fire rounds, then retreat back inside the cave. It was keeping American forces pinned down. Our artillery was unable to take it out, but finally a ship offshore received the coordinates and destroyed the weapon.

Dean reported that they came under fire on one occasion and he dove into the nearest foxhole---and on top of a lieutenant already there. He apologized and went elsewhere.

Eventually they secured enough territory that they could begin a forward push. Moving forward first was the amphibious tanks with their 75 mm weapons, more 75’s and 105 mm’s pulled by trucks, and 155 mm “Long Toms” pulled by bulldozers. The infantry followed on foot. Fighting was intense, but they eventually took the island.

The next two months were spent preparing for the invasion of Japan. Then the atomic bombs were dropped and Japan surrendered. Dean was then sent to Saipan in the Marianas Islands. His 1st Armored Amphibian Battalion was deactivated in November of 1945. After deactivation, Dean returned to the states.

He worked at a variety of jobs, stringing electric lines in Kansas, working at an alfalfa dehydration plant, and eventually working for Williams Pipe Lines in Missouri. He met Marilyn Johnson in Bethany and they were married. He worked 20 years for the Bethany (South Harrison) School District, and another 35 years working for various farmers, something he enjoyed. He and his wife had 3 children.

There is a war memorial wall in Wichita, KS, which has his name and that of a brother, his dad who served in WW1, and his mother who sent 6 sons to the military.

Information from World War II Memories by Harrison County Veterans; As told to Jan Smith, Interviewer, Researcher, Complier