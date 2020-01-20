Veterans Voice: David G. Bellavia

Staff Sergeant David G. Bellavia grew up in western New York State, the son of a successful dentist. He attended both Franklin Pierce University and the University of Buffalo before deciding to join the military.

He enlisted as an Infantryman in 1999. He was married and had an infant son in needed of medial care, so he was assigned initially to the Syracuse (NY) Recruiting Battalion which allowed his son to receive needed care.

He was debating leaving the military, but with the terror attack on 9/11 he felt an intense obligation to fight for his country. He was assigned to 3rd Platoon, Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Unit, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division.

His unit was initially assigned to Kosovo for 9 months before receiving orders to deploy directly to Iraq to support Operation Iraqi Freedom. They were stationed in Diyala Province near the Iran border, and his unit took part in the battles for Najaf, Mosul, Baqubah, Muqdadiyah, and Fallujah.

On the night of November 10th, Bellavia was a squad leader in support of Operation Phantom Fury. Their assignment was to clear a block of 12 buildings from which American forces had been receiving fire. A Bradley Fighting Vehicle was brought in to provide support, but a malfunction in its 25 mm cannon made it inoperable meaning the unit would need to clear the buildings without support.

The unit went house-to-house and found the first 9 buildings empty. But at the 10th house they immediately came under fire upon entering the compound. There were two insurgents firing machine guns from under a stair well. They were trapped in their position and 3 men in the unit were wounded.

Realizing their dangerous position, Bellavia exchanged weapons with an M249 SAW (hand-held, light machine gun) operator and entered the position from which the fire was coming. He fired the SAW until it was empty, forcing the enemy to take cover which allowed the rest of his unit to move in the street.

He then called for a 2nd Bradley which directed cannon fire on the building. After several rounds, Bellavia called off the Bradley, placed two SAW gunners and a rifleman in the building’s courtyard, then he entered the house, along with Michael Ware, an embedded journalist from TIME Magazine.

Upon entering the building, he could hear whispering coming from the other side of a wall. Bellavia entered the room firing, but was forced to retreat after heavy return fire. He looked into the room a second time and saw an insurgent arming an RPG (rocket propelled grenade launcher). Realizing the danger he engaged the insurgent, killing him. Immediately Bellavia came under fire from another insurgent, returned fire wounding that person who fled into a kitchen. Nearly out of ammo, he ordered another soldier to go and bring back an M16 and a shotgun.

Now alone in the home, Bellavia realized that there was another darkened room to his back. He quickly cleared that room before he came under fire again from an insurgent coming down a set of stairs. Despite the noise of the gunfire, he realized he could hear screaming from upstairs and from the room he had just cleared.

As he was trying to determine his next move, the wounded insurgent in the kitchen rushed into the room firing his AK-47 blindly, but Bellavia could see the man’s outline against the doorway and killed him. That caused the insurgent on the stairwell to begin firing again. Again Bellavia spotted his outline and dispatched him.

Almost immediately another insurgent burst out of a closet firing his weapon, but tripped over furniture and fell to the floor. They exchanged gunfire and Bellavia wounded the man who ran from the room and up the stairs.

Bellavia followed the man’s bloody footprints. At the top of the stairs Bellavia heard the man in a room to his left, and threw in a grenade, the blast threw the insurgent to the next floor up where we was screaming and trying to expose Bellavia’s position, but soon succumbed to his injuries.

With everything quiet, Bellavia lit a cigarette when yet another insurgent leaped from the 3rd floor onto the second, landing just a few feet from Bellavia. Fortunately the rough landing caused the insurgent to drop his weapon allowing Bellavia time to recover and kill him.

Bellavia received the Medal of Honor for his actions which likely saved the lives of many of his unit. He was cited for bravery consistent with the highest values of the U.S. Army. He received a number of other medals as well for service to his country. He also received a Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster and an Army Achievement Medal with oak leaf cluster.

Bellavia still lives in New York State. He has written a book of his service in Iraq entitled “Door to Door: An Epic Memoir of War”. He and his wife have 3 children. He was co-founder of Vets for Freedom, and has been active in New York State politics.